Photo 833
local produce
the Black Muck farms in our county produce many tons of Onions Each year--. for shipping all over the country. the Surplus or "seconds" are put out for self-serve and the customer to place your cash in a small metal lockbox.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR...
Tags
michigan
,
onions
,
produce
,
farming
,
agriculture
