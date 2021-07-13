Previous
clean-up this weekend by stillmoments33
Photo 837

clean-up this weekend

strong storms passed thru our area this week.
Many in the area without electric service,
crews working ardently to restore service
a weekend of storm clean-up.
one from the archive today..
13th July 2021

@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
