Photo 843
Porch Geranium
This little gem survived the summer heat along with pounding rain. A hearty flower.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
11
365 year Two
NIKON D60
31st July 2021 12:27pm
michigan
flowers
porch
summer
decor
geranium
annual
