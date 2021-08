Michigan Blueberries

This delicious treat is enjoyed by many in our part of the country.

Around 100 million pounds are produced in the State of Michigan on over 21,000 acres.

there are around 30 varieties to choose from...

a natural treat that makes excellent layered desserts and a great pie.

This is our peak season... for the fruit.

There is a blueberry festival located in South Haven, Michigan along the shores of our Great Lake Michigan.