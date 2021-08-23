Sign up
Photo 853
cicada season
this ugly guy is newly hatched from the underground after staying underground for 17 years. Their cycles are a miracle to behold.
Nature presents us with wonders every day.
Soon, the backyards will be filled with these noisy creatures call.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
853
photos
8
followers
8
following
233% complete
View this month »
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
21st August 2021 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
backyard
,
outdoors
,
suburb
,
cicada
,
cycles
