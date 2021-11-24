Previous
morning sunrise over lake by stillmoments33
Photo 887

morning sunrise over lake

morning sunrise as we transistion from Fall into the coming Winter. Cooler temps, beautiful ...
Happy Thanksgiving from Michigan.. U.S.A.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
