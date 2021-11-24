Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 887
morning sunrise over lake
morning sunrise as we transistion from Fall into the coming Winter. Cooler temps, beautiful ...
Happy Thanksgiving from Michigan.. U.S.A.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
887
photos
7
followers
8
following
243% complete
View this month »
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
24th November 2021 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
nature
,
usa
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
dawn
,
thanksgiving
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close