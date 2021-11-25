Previous
bridges by stillmoments33
bridges

"Building bridges allows us to cross into new territrory.. family is the bridge that connects all."
Happy Thanksgiving.
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
