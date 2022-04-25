Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 940
Take n bake
What is more of a treat than pizza.
Monday is a Take n bake American pizza day.
this particular business is usually a franchise operation with over 1,500 locations nationwide in 38 states. I am told it is the 5th largest pizza chain in the U.S.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
940
photos
7
followers
8
following
257% complete
View this month »
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
22nd April 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
take
,
american
,
pizza
,
n
,
comfort
,
tradition
,
bake
,
u.s.a.
,
franchise
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close