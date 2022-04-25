Previous
Next
Take n bake by stillmoments33
Photo 940

Take n bake

What is more of a treat than pizza.
Monday is a Take n bake American pizza day.
this particular business is usually a franchise operation with over 1,500 locations nationwide in 38 states. I am told it is the 5th largest pizza chain in the U.S.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise