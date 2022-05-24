Sign up
Photo 943
modern city apts.
expensive living for sure...
But, if you want to be in the heart of the city,
then, perhaps this lifestyle would be for you.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
943
photos
7
followers
8
following
258% complete
View this month »
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 year Two
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
Taken
20th May 2022 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
city
,
architecture
,
modern
,
urban
,
apartments
,
dwelling
