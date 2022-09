Cherry tomaoes backyard garden box

Yes, it is time again for seasons to change.

We had a frost advisory in Michigan last night.

So, i picked the last of my tomatoes from the raised bed garden box. Was it worth the work and labor of weeding, and watering... keeping the pests out of the garden ? i can only say YES! the harvest was nice. i enjoyed my homegrown tomatoes in salads and sliced on my burgers. Delicious!