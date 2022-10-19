Sign up
Photo 957
FALL in Michigan
the leaves are now peaking in our area.
Quite a cinamatic-worthy show !
Nature's Splendor in October.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 61.... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
Photo Details
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
19th October 2022 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
colors
,
change
,
seasons
