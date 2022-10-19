Previous
FALL in Michigan by stillmoments33
FALL in Michigan

the leaves are now peaking in our area.
Quite a cinamatic-worthy show !

Nature's Splendor in October.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 61.... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
Photo Details

