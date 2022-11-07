Previous
gathering leaves in Michigan by stillmoments33
gathering leaves in Michigan

subtle breeze, strong is the wind,
Colors of change bring forthe a New Autumn.
Natures splendor collected in time. Leaves fill skies with beauty.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

@stillmoments33
recently turned 61.... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
