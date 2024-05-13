Previous
the cherished life by stillmoments33
the cherished life

this was given as gift from my dear mother.
i shall cherish it forever.
docuphotojeff

@stillmoments33
recently turned 62.. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
