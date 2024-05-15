Previous
Liberty by stillmoments33
Photo 984

Liberty

I wondered recently if we are losing our most cherished civil Liberties in American Life and culture. The Post-modern world we live in brings new challenges with each new day.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

docuphotojeff

@stillmoments33
recently turned 62.. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
