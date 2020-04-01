We’re all in a kind of vacuum now!

So... I’ve decided to give my vacuum cleaner some extra attention because it always tries to hide itself in dark, dusty forgotten corners. How sad.
So... first I had to trace it, so that’s why I’m starting this challenge a bit late...
So... I hope to come up with some clean shots. That must be possible because as a kick off I’ve tried to clean the vacuum cleaner. A totally new and not to be missed experience.
So... no time any more to vacuum clean the house because: we’re in big business together, he (i’ll honour him(!) wth a name: and me! Let’s go for it! ;)