We’re all in a kind of vacuum now! by stimuloog
Photo 799

We’re all in a kind of vacuum now!

So... I’ve decided to give my vacuum cleaner some extra attention because it always tries to hide itself in dark, dusty forgotten corners. How sad.
So... first I had to trace it, so that’s why I’m starting this challenge a bit late...
So... I hope to come up with some clean shots. That must be possible because as a kick off I’ve tried to clean the vacuum cleaner. A totally new and not to be missed experience.
So... no time any more to vacuum clean the house because: we’re in big business together, he (i’ll honour him(!) wth a name: and me! Let’s go for it! ;)
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
