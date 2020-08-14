Previous
Sit and close the door for reflection time ;) - Abstract Aug #14 by stimuloog
Photo 905

Sit and close the door for reflection time ;) - Abstract Aug #14

14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Marloes

@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Linda
I love the color gradation! How did you make this photo?
August 14th, 2020  
My favourite colour, lovely abstract.
August 14th, 2020  
@lindasees You don't want to know ;) I sat on the toilet and saw the tiles reflected in the door ;)
August 14th, 2020  
