The Dirty Dishes Blues ... by stimuloog
Photo 989

The Dirty Dishes Blues ...

The Dirty Dishes Blues (Yes, it really exists 😜) 🎶 https://youtu.be/i29FGoy7tvw 🎶

Please feel invited to join the EOTB-127 challenge, which I'm hosting from today.

Don't feel shy to shamelessly discover the yet undiscovered beauty in the ordinary ;)
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

