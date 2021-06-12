Sign up
Photo 1112
Blue lagoon in our backyard ;)
I'm reading this interesting and helpful book by Scott Kelby: The iPhone Photography Book, published just recently. I can recommend it to any one who's using their iPhone more and more for taking great photos.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
1680
photos
112
followers
83
following
304% complete
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
222
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
book
iphone
blue
