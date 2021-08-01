Previous
💚 Bye mom 💚 by stimuloog
My mother died this week. Quite unexpected. She was 85 and mentally 100%, but her heart was weak.Tomorrow will be her cremation.
We all loved her very much. She will be terribly missed...
Marloes

Wendy ace
So sorry for your loss. Mothers are very precious.
But so good to hear that she was still mentally sharp and did not suffer.
August 1st, 2021  
bkb in the city
So very sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you
August 1st, 2021  
