Photo 1123
💚 Bye mom 💚
My mother died this week. Quite unexpected. She was 85 and mentally 100%, but her heart was weak.Tomorrow will be her cremation.
We all loved her very much. She will be terribly missed...
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Marloes
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Tags
death
,
flowers
Wendy
ace
So sorry for your loss. Mothers are very precious.
But so good to hear that she was still mentally sharp and did not suffer.
August 1st, 2021
bkb in the city
So very sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you
August 1st, 2021
