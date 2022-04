Enlightment 2.0!

Such a special atmosphere in the 'Kruisherenhotel' in the centre of the beautiful, historical city of Maastricht, close to Belgium and Germany. It used to be a church from the 15th century, but since 2005 it's a hotel, filled with modern art. Such interesting contrasts between the old and the new.

Wonderful helpful staff, delicious food and comfortable beds. We've celebrated our 32nd wedding day here. Certainly worth a visit!