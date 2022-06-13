Previous
The still life encounter by stimuloog
The still life encounter

During our walk in the Val de Loire in France we suddenly discovered an old haunting shet. This surreal still life was certainly an eye catcher!
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Marloes

@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
