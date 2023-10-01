Previous
A growing family by stimuloog
A growing family

We had a great and heart warming family reunion from my mother's side. Babies, grannies and every age in between. Almost 70 people! We celebrate our common ancestry every five years.
Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Annie D ace
Such a wonderful celebration and your image is lovely
October 2nd, 2023  
Antonio-S ace
Great DOF!
* I have glasses just like this !
October 2nd, 2023  
