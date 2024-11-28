Previous
'24 CARat gold ;) by stimuloog
'24 CARat gold ;)

28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Cliff McFarlane ace
Nice shadow on the gold
November 29th, 2024  
