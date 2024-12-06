Previous
The Hopper blues by stimuloog
Photo 1796

The Hopper blues

When I saw the intriguing movie 'Avant l'Hiver' on TV, I photographed this scene (from the screen) because the atmosphere reminded me of paintings from the great Edvard Hopper :)
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Marloes

@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Beverley ace
Sooo stunning…
December 7th, 2024  
