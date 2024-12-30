Previous
Sailing across the North Atlantic

OMG, no, not me! My husband Maurits is sailing 4000 kilometers over the wide, wild ocean. I'll be so happy when he returns safely!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Marloes

@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Beverley ace
Wonderfully exciting for him… pretty amazing.
How long will it take I wonder…
December 30th, 2024  
