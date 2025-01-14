Sign up
Previous
Photo 1814
Abstraction in an icy puddle
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
3
0
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
2454
photos
110
followers
62
following
Tags
ice
,
abstract
Dianne
ace
Beautiful - looks like toffee.
January 14th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@dide
I thought the same 😊
January 14th, 2025
Marloes
ace
@dide
@annied
yammie, puddle toffee ;)
January 14th, 2025
