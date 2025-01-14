Previous
Abstraction in an icy puddle by stimuloog
Photo 1814

Abstraction in an icy puddle

14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
496% complete

Dianne ace
Beautiful - looks like toffee.
January 14th, 2025  
Annie D ace
@dide I thought the same 😊
January 14th, 2025  
Marloes ace
@dide @annied yammie, puddle toffee ;)
January 14th, 2025  
