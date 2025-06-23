Previous
Sticking super market stamps by stimuloog
Sticking super market stamps

Is this a Dutch tradition or is it wide spread all over the world? You get a stamp for every € 10 spent and can save for all kind of things or change (a full card) for some € 2,50.
Marloes

