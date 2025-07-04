Sign up
Previous
Photo 1912
Wonderfeel whispers
Wonderfeel is a classical music festival in the open air at the beautiful estate of Castle Groeneveld in Baarn, with poetry, dance, singing, and all kind of inspiring musical twists. We've had a wonderfeel time there, yesterday!🎶💃🏼🎹🎻🎷🎸📖🍷
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
0
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
2560
photos
108
followers
52
following
523% complete
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1907
1908
394
1909
1910
1911
395
1912
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Mainstream
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2025 8:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
music
,
shadows
,
festval
,
wonderfeel
Beverley
ace
Beautiful dreamy capture, sounds like the most amazing inspiring festival…
July 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
beautiful atmosphere in this one
July 5th, 2025
