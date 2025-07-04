Previous
Wonderfeel whispers by stimuloog
Photo 1912

Wonderfeel whispers

Wonderfeel is a classical music festival in the open air at the beautiful estate of Castle Groeneveld in Baarn, with poetry, dance, singing, and all kind of inspiring musical twists. We've had a wonderfeel time there, yesterday!🎶💃🏼🎹🎻🎷🎸📖🍷
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
523% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful dreamy capture, sounds like the most amazing inspiring festival…
July 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
beautiful atmosphere in this one
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact