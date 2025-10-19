Previous
Smoking herring by stimuloog
Photo 1973

Smoking herring

19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Marloes

@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Jennifer Eurell ace
That is a real character photo.
October 21st, 2025  
Dianne ace
I love the look of old smoke houses and this is a beauty.
October 21st, 2025  
Annie D ace
a wonderfully textural image :)
October 21st, 2025  
