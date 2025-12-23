Previous
I'm wishing you all festive days and all the best for an inspiring 2026/365! by stimuloog
Photo 2011

I'm wishing you all festive days and all the best for an inspiring 2026/365!

23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
550% complete

Simply Amanda
What a cute, funny ornament!!
December 23rd, 2025  
