Sleeping on a high level

I surprised my husband, Maurits, for his 58th birthday with a HIGH sleep over in a harbour crane in Stavoren. It was very windy and the elevator soooo narrow. Very exciting experience not only because the crane made moaning sounds and wiggled a bit due to the wind, but also because we could operate it ourselves. Great fun! It could turn 360 degrees and so we had beautiful views of sea and harbour.