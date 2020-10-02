Previous
Looking for freedom! by stimuloog
194 / 365

Looking for freedom!

With my photoclub we've visited a former juvenile institution. Great photo opportunities but so very sad all those young people that struggled inside...
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Marloes

Helen Jane ace
very poignant. And sad that our answer to so many problems is to lock people up.
October 2nd, 2020  
