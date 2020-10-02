Sign up
Previous
Next
194 / 365
Looking for freedom!
With my photoclub we've visited a former juvenile institution. Great photo opportunities but so very sad all those young people that struggled inside...
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
1
0
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
1463
photos
106
followers
76
following
53% complete
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
950
314
951
952
315
953
194
954
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Unity in diversity ;-)
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd October 2020 4:33pm
Tags
prison
,
freedom
,
gevangenis
Helen Jane
ace
very poignant. And sad that our answer to so many problems is to lock people up.
October 2nd, 2020
