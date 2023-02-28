Sign up
239 / 365
Festive EGGsperiment
Freez an egg, peel it, cut it into slices, fry them, put them on toast with (something that looks like) caviar. Mini fried eggs. Kind of neat for Easter?
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
fish
fish
egg
JackieR
ace
Interesting recipe, does the shell crack in the freezer
February 28th, 2023
Beverley
Super interesting
February 28th, 2023
