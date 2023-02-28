Previous
Festive EGGsperiment by stimuloog
239 / 365

Festive EGGsperiment

Freez an egg, peel it, cut it into slices, fry them, put them on toast with (something that looks like) caviar. Mini fried eggs. Kind of neat for Easter?
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
JackieR ace
Interesting recipe, does the shell crack in the freezer
February 28th, 2023  
Beverley
Super interesting
February 28th, 2023  
