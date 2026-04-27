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Traditions on King's Day in Holland
We celebrate the birtday of our king Willem Alexander with home made 'tompouce' and Orange liquor, while watching on TV his surprise party with his family in Dokkum, a pittoresque town in the north of Holland.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
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Unity in diversity ;-)
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27th April 2026 12:22pm
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