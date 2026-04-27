Previous
Traditions on King's Day in Holland by stimuloog
259 / 365

Traditions on King's Day in Holland

We celebrate the birtday of our king Willem Alexander with home made 'tompouce' and Orange liquor, while watching on TV his surprise party with his family in Dokkum, a pittoresque town in the north of Holland.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact