Previous
Next
Bee on the grind by stormlongman
5 / 365

Bee on the grind

I'm happy with how this photo turned out. Except for the grain from higher aperture settings. My mistake!
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Storm Longman

@stormlongman
Hello, I'm Storm! Based on a smallholding in Cape Town, South Africa. Eager to learn and continue capturing. Enjoy the upcoming images.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise