Frosted fennel
Frosted fennel

Freezing temperatures continue. Many gardeners promote leaving your seed heads over winter for wildlife, self seeding and seasonal effect. Glad I did!
13th December 2012

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
