Lupin bud residents by stowgarden
Lupin bud residents

The second flush of lupin flowers are just appearing. These buds seem to have attracted a few visitors...woodlouse and maybe a white crab spider. For the macro-outdoors challenge.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
