From a friend by stowgarden
4 / 365

From a friend

We had some friends over for supper and I was given these beautiful flowers - tulips, roses and carnations. A little editing to bring out some definition.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
1% complete

