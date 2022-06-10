Previous
A broken home by stowgarden
A broken home

For a few years this little wasp's nest had hung on the garage ceiling but never finished. Yesterday I found it on the floor rather the worse for wear. In its way so beautifully crafted and so fragile. About 5 cm square.
10th June 2022

Cherrill

