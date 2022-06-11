Previous
Where the wild things are.... by stowgarden
6 / 365

Where the wild things are....

In the winter time you can see the compost bin but self seeders have their own way in this area now. Feverfew, comfrey, teasels, carex grass and some unknown as yet! Down in the depths lives a hedgehog I believe....
Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
