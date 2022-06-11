Sign up
6 / 365
Where the wild things are....
In the winter time you can see the compost bin but self seeders have their own way in this area now. Feverfew, comfrey, teasels, carex grass and some unknown as yet! Down in the depths lives a hedgehog I believe....
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
garden
wheelbarrow
30dayswild2022
wild-area
self-seeders
