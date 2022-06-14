Previous
Next
Large Red Damselfly by stowgarden
9 / 365

Large Red Damselfly

The first this year to visit our garden pond. Despite its name it's not very large, only about 3 cm in length. Always amazed at the detailed mechanics of the head and wings.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise