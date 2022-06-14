Sign up
9 / 365
Large Red Damselfly
The first this year to visit our garden pond. Despite its name it's not very large, only about 3 cm in length. Always amazed at the detailed mechanics of the head and wings.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
0
0
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
9
photos
5
followers
8
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
14th June 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
insect
,
damselfly
,
garden-pond
