Catching the morning sun by stowgarden
10 / 365

Catching the morning sun

I know roses are the in image at the moment but I couldn't pass by the morning light on the rose petals. This shrub is over 22 years old, having brought it with me when I moved here. The label is long lost but never fails to bloom every year.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
