10 / 365
Catching the morning sun
I know roses are the in image at the moment but I couldn't pass by the morning light on the rose petals. This shrub is over 22 years old, having brought it with me when I moved here. The label is long lost but never fails to bloom every year.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
0
0
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
6
365
iPhone 7
15th June 2022 10:43am
sunlight
,
bloom
,
rose
,
garden
,
petals
