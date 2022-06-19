Previous
Blackberries in the making by stowgarden
Blackberries in the making

I always leave a bit of bramble against the fence and it is covered with flowers this year. The bees and hoverflies love them. Funnily enough when the fruit forms I just leave them for the birds to enjoy :-)
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Louise & Ken
That magnificent phone photo again! It's all-around gorgeous!
June 19th, 2022  
