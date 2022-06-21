Previous
Next
Every shade, every stage by stowgarden
16 / 365

Every shade, every stage

I noticed that this rose bush, lit by the evening sun, had every stage of flowering from bud to petal drop. Also showing off every shade of salmon/apricot colouring it possessed.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise