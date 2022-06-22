Previous
Gone to seed by stowgarden
Gone to seed

These are the flowering stems of our lovage in the herb patch. Bought it for a few recipes needing the leaves but it soon goes over and produces these amazing flowering stems. The insects love it!
22nd June 2022

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
