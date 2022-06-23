Sign up
18 / 365
Fern
Just discovered the monthly theme is plants! Where shall I start?? This is one of my favourites in the garden, love the shape and detail and the development as it grows. Here's an attempt to show it off in b&w.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Tags
fern
,
garden
,
black-and-white
,
june-plants
