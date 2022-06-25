Previous
This way to the greenhouse by stowgarden
20 / 365

This way to the greenhouse

You have to weave your way in at the moment! This is a very protected area, a little sun and more shade. Also a place where I can keep an eye on things from the greenhouse, which only contains a chilli plant and an olive shrub at the moment!
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
5% complete

View this month »

