Hoverfly and olive flowers by stowgarden
21 / 365

Hoverfly and olive flowers

Our small olive tree is flowering well this year and is alive with visiting hoverflies. Olive trees in Suffolk, UK? Yes! We've had it about 5/6 years now in a huge pot and originally £12 from Asda!!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
