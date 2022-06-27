Previous
Seed heads by stowgarden
Seed heads

Something for the MFPIAC challenge - all very definitely smaller than a bread box.
Fennel, phlomis, hogweed, allium, sunflower and honesty.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Great collage of all those seedheads!
June 27th, 2022  
