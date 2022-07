Bottles & jugs

So, things smaller than a bread box.....

I have a penchant for tiny bottles and jugs and from time to time they come in useful for a display or for little flower collections. All of these would fit together in a bread box, never mind one of them!

Top row - belonged to my grandma, alcohol miniatures, caught my eye in a craft shop

Second row - contained vanilla essence, Georgian glass jug from an antiques fair, from a local supermarket